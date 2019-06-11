Windham school administrators evacuated Manchester Elementary School Tuesday because of a bomb threat.
A notice posted on the RSU-14 website announced the evacuation Tuesday afternoon; all elementary students were moved to Windham High School, where they will remain until dismissal.
The district did not provide any details about how the threat was conveyed or if it targeted anyone in particular.
Parents of elementary students who plan to pick up their children should come to the canopy entrance of the high school and bring identification, the school district said.
This story will be updated.
