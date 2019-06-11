Portland is once again seeing a surge – 67 in the last two days – in asylum seekers from the southern border, but city officials say this group is different: They have been allowed to proceed to their final destination without beginning the asylum process.

That shift could have big implications for Maine’s largest city, because most of the new arrivals don’t appear to be eligible for General Assistance and are likely turn to the city’s Community Support Fund for help. That’s because asylum seekers are prohibited under federal law from working until at least six months after filing their asylum applications.

The news comes as the City Council’s Health & Human Services and Public Safety Committee added a last-minute agenda item to discuss its policies for the Community Support Fund, which the city voted unanimously to continue to fund at a level of $200,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The committee is scheduled to discuss its policy for how the fund should be administered Tuesday night, the city said in a press release Monday.

But the release made no mention of the new arrivals or the apparent change in federal border policy. No public information was available on the city’s website about the recent influx, or the potential implications for the city’s support fund or homeless shelter. And City Hall Communications Director Jessica Grondin was reluctant to share information ahead of the meeting, because staff did not want to be seen as advocating for any specific council action.

City Councilor Kimberly Cook provided emails from city staff at the request of a reporter.

City Manager Jon Jennings said in an email to city councilors Monday morning that 67 people had arrived at the city’s Family Shelter on Chestnut Street within the last two days. All were from the southern border and came to Portland to seek asylum. Grondin said the new arrivals are from Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Asylum seekers, who are fleeing violence and persecution in their homelands, are not able to work until at least six months after they file asylum applications. As a result, they often end up in Portland’s homeless shelter and rely on General Assistance or the locally funded Portland Community Support Fund for basic necessities, such as food and medicine.

Noncitizens with an active visa or pending asylum application can receive GA for up to two years. But there is often a gap between a visa expiring and an application being filed, so Portland has been using local tax dollars and donations to help those people.

In the past, people presenting themselves at the southern border would be assigned an asylum number, which would make them eligible for the GA program as soon as they arrived. But Family Shelter Program Manager Jeff Tardiff said in an email Monday that none of the nine families, totalling 39 people, who showed up on Sunday had been paroled by border agents before being allowed to proceed to their final destination.

“Please note that all families who arrived yesterday are not paroled and do not appear to have any GA eligibility,” Tardiff said Monday morning in an email Jennings and other city staff. At that time, the shelter was full, with a census of 42 families, totaling 124 individuals, he said.

Jennings said in an email to councilors that he is looking for their guidance on what to do. He said the city’s Family Shelter and overflow facility at the Salvation Army gym, which can hold 75 people, are “essentially full” and that additional staff may be needed to meet the increase in demand at the Family Shelter, as well as the existing demand at the Oxford Street Shelter, which serves single adults, most of whom are U.S. citizens.

“I will be asking for guidance as to where the Council would like for us to develop accommodations for the new arrivals as well as food and other needs,” Jennings said in an email. “We have no way of estimating the costs to the City for the (Community Support Fund), staff, (and) some type of temporary housing. It will be important for me to understand from the committee and the Council that there will be an open-ended financial commitment. ”

The arrivals come a week after a local CBS affiliate in San Antonio, Texas reported that officials were struggling to handle an influx of about 350 asylum seekers from Angola and the Congo. The station quoted an assistant city manager as saying they have hoped to be able to send many of the asylum seekers to Portland.

“The plan was 350 of them would travel from San Antonio to Portland. When we reached out to Portland Maine they said, ‘Please don’t send us any more. We’re already stretched way beyond our capacity,” interim Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger told KENS 5.

Grondin pushed back on the assertion that any city official discouraged San Antonio from sending people to Portland. Jennings said in his email to councilors that the city manager in San Antonio told him on Monday to expect 150 asylum seekers in the coming days.

“He said this is just the beginning as there are currently between 1,500-2,000 African migrants at the border seeking asylum with the probability of more to come,” Jennings said.

Jennings said he was told by the San Antonio manager said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection changed its policy on asylum seekers. As of June 4, border agents are releasing individuals to a point of destination in the U.S. without verifying a sponsor. And he said that thousands of people are “being bused to San Antonio for distribution throughout the U.S. according to the city manager.”

The shift comes after Pres. Trump threatened in April to send immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities, a term of art given to communities that have policies preventing local police officers from assisting federal immigration authorities.

In response to Trump’s plan, Mayor Ethan Strimling was quoted as saying “bring them on.”

Portland is not considered a sanctuary city, but it does promote itself as open and welcoming to everyone, including immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers. A city ordinance says that city officials will not ask about a person’s immigration status, but it does allow local police officers to assist immigration authorities when asked.

City Councilor Belinda Ray, who leads the committee, did not immediately respond to a message sent Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

