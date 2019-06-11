NEW YORK — Gio Urshela and Luke Voit homered off Zack Wheeler in a five-run fourth inning, and the New York Yankees tied their season high with 15 hits in a 12-5 rout of the Mets on Tuesday that opened a day-night Subway Series doubleheader.

Masahiro Tanaka (4-5) gave up a three-run homer to Jeff McNeil that put the Mets ahead 4-1 in the third but rebounded to win for the first time in a month.

Urshela had four RBI and was a triple short of the cycle, ending stretch of 15 at-bats without a hit. Voit hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer and has 30 home runs in 102 games since the Yankees acquired him from St. Louis last summer, including 16 this year.

In the second game, the Mets hit three home runs and won, 10-4.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 4, RAYS 3: Mike Fiers pitched six effective innings, Matt Olson and Khris Davis hit consecutive homers, and Oakland won at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Fiers (6-3) allowed two runs and three hits, and is 4-0 in seven starts beginning with his no-hitter against Cincinnati on May 7. Liam Hendriks, Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen, who gave up Willy Adames’ RBI single in the ninth en route to his 15th save, combined to strike out six and complete the four-hitter. Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, who are 16 games over .500 despite an 18-15 record at home.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2: Rookie John Means tied a season-high with seven strikeouts and Baltimore took the series opener from visiting Toronto.

Means (6-4) allowed one run on four hits with three walks over five innings and lowered his ERA to 2.60.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta threw six effective innings and Philadelphia beat visiting Arizona.

Arrieta (6-5) allowed three runs and six hits for his second win in eight starts. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries.

CARDINALS 7, MARLINS 1: Rookie Dakota Hudson allowed one run in a career-high seven innings, and visiting St. Louis handed Miami Marlins its sixth consecutive defeat.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned after missing 11 games because of a strained right thumb and went 2 for 5 with a single and double.

NOTES

BRAVES: Third baseman Josh Donaldson has appealed a one-game suspension for shoving Pirates catcher Elias Diaz in the first inning of Monday’s game. Donaldson can continue to play until his appeal is heard and was in his customary cleanup spot in the Atlanta batting order Tuesday night.

The ruckus began when Pirates starter Joe Musgrove hit Donaldson with a pitch. As Donaldson began walking to first base, he exchanged glares with Musgrove and took a few steps toward the mound. He shoved Díaz when the catcher intervened.

ORIOLES: Baltimore right-hander Alex Cobb will have season-ending surgery on his right hip.

MARINERS: Seattle reinstated second baseman Dee Gordon from the injured list following a 19-game absence because of a bruised right wrist.

