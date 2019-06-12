Falmouth High again showed that seeding means little as the No. 5 Yachtsmen beat No. 2 Portland 15-4 Wednesday afternoon in the Class A North boys’ lacrosse title game at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Falmouth (10-5), which knocked off No. 1 Windham in the semifinals, is in the state championship game for the second straight year, against either Cape Elizabeth or Thornton Academy. The Yachtsmen lost to both teams during the season.

Last year, Thornton topped the Yachtsmen 14-12 for the state title.

On Wednesday, the Yachtsmen and Portland faced a rematch of last year’s North final – won by Falmouth, 15-6.

It was more of the same this year.

In a defensive first period, Falmouth sophomore Kurt Robaczewski scored the only goal, with an assist from Kazden Berry, at 9:13

The Yachtsmen poured it on in the second period, while their defense remained steadfast, taking an 8-0 halftime lead. Falmouth cruised from there.

Falmouth entered the playoffs as the fifth seed but played a challenging schedule, which also included losses to South Portland, Yarmouth and Brunswick. Portland (11-2) during the season faced only two teams that finished with winning records, beating Windham and losing to Bonny Eagle.

This story will be updated.

