HOULTON — A Maine man captured on a home security video firing shots into his stepfather’s home has been convicted of murder.
Prosecutors contended James Peaslee, of Easton, was furious over a probate decision involving the estate of his late mother, Janet Hilenski. Peaslee’s stepfather, 79-year-old Paul Hilenski Sr., died in his Bridgewater home from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Peaslee was convicted Tuesday.
Hilenski’s sons gave him the security system because of concerns over his safety. It captured video and still images of the shooting.
The Bangor Daily News reported that a prosecutor told jurors that Peaslee’s resentment had been building over his mother’s estate. She died without a will in November 2015 after a car crash. The defense contended police couldn’t be sure it was Peaslee in the video.
