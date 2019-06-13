WASHINGTON – The House Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas to two former Trump officials who served as key witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe as part of its ongoing counterintelligence investigation into election interference and the president’s alleged foreign ties.

The summons for former Trump campaign chairman Rick Gates and former national security adviser Michael Flynn require them to furnish documents to the panel by June 26 and appear for testimony on July 10.

In a statement, panel chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that it was “unacceptable” for Gates and Flynn, both of whom have pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, not to appear before the Intelligence Committee in person.

“The American people, and the Congress, deserve to hear directly from these two critical witnesses,” Schiff said.

Schiff acknowledged that both Gates, who is working with the Justice Department on investigations beyond Mueller’s now-completed probe, and Flynn, who is awaiting sentencing, are not required to testify before lawmakers as part of their cooperation arrangements.

Still, Schiff stressed to each of them in letters accompanying the subpoena that he hoped that they would see testifying before lawmakers as furthering their commitment to cooperate fully with related investigations.

“We hope these witnesses come to recognize their cooperation as being with the United States, not merely the Department of Justice,” Schiff said.

