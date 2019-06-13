Last season, both Yarmouth (in the semifinals) and Greely (in the championship game) had Class B boys’ lacrosse title hopes ended by overtime losses to Brunswick.

“It was a tough way to end. We just wanted to get back,” said junior attack Andrew Lawrence after Greely’s semifinal win Tuesday against York.

Either No. 1 Greely (11-3) or No. 2 Yarmouth (10-4) will claim the state championship Friday at Fitzpatrick Stadium. The boys’ final starts at 5 p.m.

“We were up against Brunswick last year (in the semifinal) and didn’t finish. This year, it’s been about putting together a full game, not only in all phases but for the entirety of the game,” said Yarmouth Coach David Pearl.

Greely and Yarmouth split their regular-season games, with each winning a lopsided game on its home field. Yarmouth opened the season with a 13-4 win over Greely, then lost 13-5 to the Rangers late in the season.

“The second showing, they really took it to us,” Pearl said. “The key for us is to come out and play confident and not play tight.”

The faceoff circle will be a key factor. Greely’s Jackson Williams can be dominant (he won all 12 second-half faceoffs in last season’s championship game), but in the two regular-season games against Yarmouth’s Griffin Primeau, the results have been even, Pearl said.

The Class B girls’ game at 7:30 p.m. is a rematch of last season’s final, when Cape Elizabeth beat Yarmouth, 12-11 in overtime. Just like last year, Yarmouth (13-1) is the top seed and Cape (12-2) comes in as No. 2. Both teams have been able to stay at a high level despite significant graduation losses from their 2018 squads. In the lone regular-season meeting, Yarmouth won 14-11 behind four goals from sophomore Annabelle Lowenstein. Cape had an 8-4 second-half edge. Tory McGrath scored six goals for Cape.

The Yarmouth girls, on a 12-game winning streak, are making their seventh straight state final appearance. After winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, they have lost three straight finals. The Clippers have multiple players capable of big offensive games, including senior Abi Thornton (four goals in the semifinal win against Biddeford), sophomore Anna Thornton (five goals in the quarterfinals against Mt. Ararat), Lowenstein and Ehryn Groothoff.

Cape Elizabeth has won nine straight since losing to Yarmouth. Karli Chapin and seniors Brooke Harvey and McGrath are key offensive performers, while senior goalie Erin Foley backbones a young, improved defense. Chapin, a junior, has been winning the draw at a high rate during the playoffs, including 14 of 16 in a 10-4 semifinal win against Greely.

The Class C and A state championship games will be Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

In Class C, the No. 9 Lake Region girls (7-8) will try to defend their championship against No. 3 St. Dominic (9-5) at 10 a.m. Last season, the Lakers came in as the top seed and handled St. Dom’s in the inaugural Class C championship game, 19-9. St. Dom’s won this season’s regular-season meeting, 6-4, in Auburn. Lake Region has already knocked off both No. 1 Winslow and No. 4 North Yarmouth Academy.

“Even though we were (the last team to qualify for the playoffs), we never played like we were last,” said freshman attack Katie Keenan, who scored Lake Region’s final three goals in an 11-10 semifinal win against NYA. “We always had states in mind. We never gave up.”

The Class C boys’ game features No. 2 North Yarmouth Academy (10-4) against No. 8 Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain (11-4) at 12:30 p.m. NYA is one of the state’s oldest programs, appearing in the first sanctioned MPA championship in 1998 and winning titles in 2001 and 2007 (Class B). Maranacook, which reached the 2016 Class B North final, is playing in its first state final. NYA is coming off an impressive all-around effort in the semifinals, when it rallied from three goals down at halftime to beat defending champion Waynflete, 9-7.

“Fundamentals and positioning on defense, and then on offense we were very patient and picky and tried not to throw the ball away,” said NYA Coach Sam Manders.

In Class A, the boys’ final at 3:30 p.m. is a rematch of the 2018 final, with defending champion Thornton Academy (14-1) facing surging Falmouth (10-5). Thornton knocked off unbeaten Cape Elizabeth, 8-5, in the South final. In its final regular-season game, Thornton beat Falmouth, 10-4.

“They have nothing to lose, so they’ll come out ready to go,” Thornton Coach Ryan Hersey said of Falmouth after the regional final. “We need to get back to focusing on (Falmouth). This game was great, but if we don’t win Saturday, it won’t be as sweet.”

For the second straight season, Falmouth breezed through the North playoffs, winning three games by a combined score of 48-12.

“We’re playing our best ball right now,” said Falmouth Coach Dave Barton after beating Portland, 15-4, in the North final.

The Class A girls’ game matches No. 1 seeds, as defending champion Falmouth (13-1) meets Kennebunk (11-3) at 6 p.m. The teams met early in the regular season, with Falmouth rallying from two goals down to win 8-7 in overtime.

