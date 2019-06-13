BASEBALL

Mitchell Tolman hit a two-run single, Arden Pabst added an RBI double and Bralin Jackson contributed an RBI single Thursday night as the Altoona Curve used a four-run fifth inning to pull away from the visiting Portland Sea Dogs for a 5-2 victory.

James Marvel pitched seven strong innings for the win, giving up three hits with six strikeouts and three walks for Altoona (32-31).

Brett Netzer hit an RBI double and Tate Matheny had an RBI single for Portland (22-40), which had a 2-0 fourth-inning lead.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners will open their 2019-20 season at home on Oct. 11, against the Adirondack Thunder – one of 18 games the teams will play against each other as part of a 72-game schedule.

The Mariners also have 18 games against their closest opponent – the Worcester Railers. The home finale is March 29 against the Raiders, and the final road game is April 5 at Worcester.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Jacob Hennie, a wide receiver from Corona, California, has transferred to the University of Maine after two years at New Mexico and another at a junior college, and will be eligible to play football in the fall, the school said Thursday.

Hennie, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver, will be a redshirt sophomore with the Black Bears.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Stan Wilcox, vice president of regulatory affairs for the NCAA, said six schools will face allegations of Level I violations as early as next month, the latest fallout in the sport’s corruption scandal.

BASEBALL: Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman won the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s outstanding college baseball player.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Kristina Kelly of Camden Hills was been named the Gatorade Maine girls soccer player of the year.

Kelly, a junior, led the Windjammers to an 18-0 record and third consecutive Class A state championship. She had 39 goals and10 assists, including 10 hat tricks, and scored in 17 of the 18 games.

GOLF

LPGA: Katherine Perry and Jenny Shin shared the lead at 6-under 66 when first-round play in the rain-delayed Meijer Classic was suspended because of darkness at Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Playing in the second group of the day off the first tee, Perry had eight birdies and two bogeys in the round that started seven hours late because of heavy rain. Shin finished on the front nine, making three straight birdies on Nos. 6-8.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: German qualifier Dustin Brown upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals in Germany.

Brown was playing just his second tour-level match of the year but hit a number of spectacular winners to beat the fifth-ranked Zverev and record his first win against a top-10 opponent since 2017.

NOTTINGHAM OPEN: Former champion Donna Vekic eased past Chloe Paquet 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals in England in a tournament that played its matches indoors for the second straight day because of rain.

HORSE RACING

PEGASUS STAKES: Maximum Security will race this weekend for the first time since being disqualified in the Kentucky Derby.

The Jason Servis-trained colt was among six 3-year-olds entered for the $150,000 Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park in New Jersey on Sunday.

SANTA ANITA: The track put together a five-member team to review horses’ medical, training and racing history for the final six racing days at the southern California facility where 29 horses have died since December.

SOCCER

COPA AMERICA: Australia will be one of the two guest nations at the 2020 event.

Qatar also will return to next year’s tournament, which will be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia. Qatar and Japan are the guest nations in this year’s Copa, which starts Friday in Brazil.

