Thank you to Bill Nemitz for his June 13 column, “Asylum seekers need the help of Portland’s neighbors” (Page C1).

I know I am not alone in feeling saddened, helpless and fearful because of the state of the world. We repeatedly hear that we can ease the strife through kindness and love.

Related Headlines

During a recent trip to the grocery store, I was feeling down because of the barrage of bad news of our state and country. When I turned down the dairy aisle, there stood a young man, his back to me, wearing a T-shirt that proclaimed “There is good out there.” I loved it and was heartened that a young person would express that optimism.

As Bill Nemitz expressed in his column, this is a chance for all of us to be kind, show acceptance and compassion for the asylum seekers and encourage our community leaders to extend a helping hand to the city of Portland. It is an opportunity we should not disregard.

Stephanie Betzold

Cape Elizabeth

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles