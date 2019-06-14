Stephanie Chu-O’Neil
June 15 – Saturday
The Mallett Brothers Band, 8 to 11 p.m., Moose Alley. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.
June 16 – Sunday
Special Sunset, Full Moon Rise Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
June 17 – Monday
Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc, ME 04964. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.
Hunter Safety Classes, a four-day course, 6 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s club house on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2714 for more information.
Full Moon Hike at Hatchery Brook Preserve, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Hatchery Brook Preserve, Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
June 18 – Tuesday
Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Maine Forestry Museum Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.
Hunter Safety Classes, a four-day course, 6 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s club house on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2714 for more information.
June 19 – Wednesday
Maine Forestry Museum open for the 2019 season, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.
Walk the Woods, Cascade Stream Gorge, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Cascade Stream Gorge Trail
June 20 – Thursday
Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s monthly membership meetings, third Thursday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
June 22 – Saturday
Wilderness First Aid and CPR certification, a two-day course, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, 2424 Main St., Rangeley. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.
Lupine Festival, Art & Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Outdoor Heritage Museum. Special Lupine Festival Cruises, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 11 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
June 24 – Monday
Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.
Hunter Safety Classes, a four-day course, 6 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s club house on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2714 for more information.
June 25 – Tuesday
Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Hunter Safety Classes, a four-day course, 6 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s club house on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2714 for more information.
June 26 – Wednesday
Walk the Woods, Rangeley River Trail, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Rangeley River Trail. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
June 27 – Thursday
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
June 28 – Friday
Rangeley History Museum opens for season, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2472 Main St., Rangeley. Call (207) 864-5647 for more information.
Landlocked Atlantic Salmon Fly Fishing Heritage Weekend, TBA, The Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-3341 for more information.
MAMMA MIA!, Rangeley Friends of the Arts Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Memphis Lightning, 8 to 11 p.m., Moose Alley. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.
June 29 – Saturday
Landlocked Atlantic Salmon Fly Fishing Heritage Weekend, TBA, The Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-3341 for more information.
Maine Forestry Museums Annual Live Auction, 10 a.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.
MAMMA MIA! RFA Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Hymn For Her, 8 to 11:30 p.m., Moose Alley. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.
June 30 – Sunday
Landlocked Atlantic Salmon Fly Fishing Heritage Weekend, TBA, The Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-3341 for more information.
MAMMA MIA! RFA Community Theater Production, 4 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 1 – Monday
MAMMA MIA! RFA Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 2 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Art Opening: Batchelder/Mularz, Paintings and Photography, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Sami Stevens and Kazemde George, Jazz Vocals and Sax in Concert, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 3 – Wednesday
RHW Annual Duck Race, 10 a.m. to noon, Rangeley Village. Call (207) 864-4397 for more information.
Frost Memorial Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rangeley Town Park
Independence Day Celebration and Fun in the Park, all day, Rangeley Town Park. Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.
Special Fireworks and Sunset Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:45 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
July 4 – Thursday
Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Shotgun Tournament, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Range Located at the end of Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-4323 for more information.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
July 5 – Friday
Black Ghost Fly Fishing Classic, 4 to 9 p.m., Grant’s Kennebago Camps. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
July 6 – Saturday
Herb Welch Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corner of routes 4 and 17 in Oquossoc Village. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Lakeside Theater, Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
July 7 – Sunday
Herb Welch Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corner of routes 4 and 17 in Oquossoc Village. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
July 8 – Monday
Junior Guides Summer Program, six Mondays starting July 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2651 for more information.
July 9 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
July 10 – Wednesday
Walk the Woods – Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Cornelia, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
July 11 – Thursday
Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Lightning Bug Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. Call (207) 864-3381 for more information.
Strawberry Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oquossoc Village Town Park. Call (207) 864-2651 for more information.
Special Strawberry Festival Cruises, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Rangeley Friends of the Arts Annual Fundraiser Event, 5:30 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
July 12 – Friday
Rangeley Lakes Historical Society Annual Meeting and Program, 6 to 7 p.m., Lakeside Theatre, Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
“Rangeley’s First Settlers,”A Historical Performance by Jude Lamb, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Lakeside Theater, Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
July 13 – Saturday
Author Steve Woit and Fly Tier Nate Wight at Outdoor Heritage Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corner of routes 4 and 17 in Oquossoc Village. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
Stories & S’mores, 5 to 7 p.m., Maine Forestry Museum. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
The Great Gatsby Costume Party with Jazz pianist Andy Kahn, 7 to 9 p.m., The Wilhelm Reich Museum, Dodge Pond Road. Call (207) 864-3443 for more information.
July 15 – Monday
RFA Drama Camp for ages 7-12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 16 – Tuesday
RFA Drama Camp for ages 7-12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Special Sunset and Full Moon Rise Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
July 17 – Wednesday
RFA Drama Camp for ages 7-12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Walk the Woods, South Bog Conservation Area, 5:30 to 7 p.m., South Bog Conservation Area. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Meet the Author! Roger Guay: A Good Man with a Dog, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
RFA Annual Street Dance, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Pond Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 18 – Thursday
Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
RFA Drama Camp for ages 7-12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Cloud Library Tutorial, 10:30 a.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings, third Thursday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
July 19 – Friday
“19th Century Rangeley in 3D” Stereoviews & Film, 7 to 9 p.m., Lakeside Theater, Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
July 20 – Saturday
Maine’s 36th Annual Loon Count Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7 to 8:3 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Tim & Sarah Macek and Friends, A Chamber Music Concert, 7 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 23 – Tuesday
Pictures in the Sky, 10 a.m., Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Building, Main Street. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Pictures in the Sky, 11 a.m., Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Building, Main Street. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Our Family in the Sky, 1 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Building, Main Street. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Plein Air Workshop with George Van Hook (July 23-26), all day, Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 24 – Wednesday
Walk the Woods, Bonney Point Trail, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Bonney Point Trail. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
DNA and Genealogy: What Does It All Mean?, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
July 25 – Thursday
Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 5 to 6:30 pm. and 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
RFA Diva Show, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 26 – Friday
Maine Forestry Museums 39th Annual Logging Festival begins, 10 a.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information. Maine Forestry Museums 35th Annual Little Miss & Mr. Woodchip Contest will be held at 7 p.m.
RFA Diva Show, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 27 – Saturday
Maine Forestry Museums 39th Annual Logging Parade, 10 a.m., Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.
Maine Forestry Museum 39th Annual Logging Festival continues, 11 a.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.
Rangeley Health and Wellness Annual Benefit Concert, 3:30 to 9 p.m., 25 Dallas Hill Road. Rangeley. Call (207) 864-4397 for more information.
July 28 – Sunday
RFA Diva Show, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 29 – Monday
RFA Teen Drama Week, Youth Summer Day Camp, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
RFA Diva Show, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
July 30 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
July 31 – Wednesday
Walk the Woods, Hatchery Brook Preserve, 5 p.m., Hatchery Brook Preserve. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Mystery Making: How the Stories Get Told, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Aug. 1 – Thursday
Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Art in August, Open Air Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oquossoc Park. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Social Media Tutorial, 10:30 a.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:45 to 8:15 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Aug. 2 – Friday
MIFF in the Mountains, The Maine International Film Festival, 5 and 8 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 3 – Saturday
Author Lou Zambello and Fly Tier Ed Muzzeroll at Outdoor Heritage Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corner of routes 4 and17 in Oquossoc Village. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
New England Patriots Super Bowl Celebration Cruise, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
MIFF in the Mountains, The Maine International Film Festival, 5 and 8 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 4 – Sunday
MIFF in the Mountains, The Maine International Film Festival, 5 and 8 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
13th Annual Hugh Ogden Memorial Evening of Poetry, 6 to 7:30 pm., Ecopelagicon, 7 Pond St., Rangeley. Call (207) 864-2771 for more information.
Aug. 5 – Monday
RFA Music Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
MIFF in the Mountains, The Maine International Film Festival, 5 and 8 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 6 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Aug. 7 – Wednesday
Scenic Lake “Purple Heart Day” Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Walk the Woods, Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Aug. 8 – Thursday
Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:45 to 8:15 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Sandy River Rambler Bluegrass Concert, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 9 – Friday
Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Annual Picnic and Meeting, 4 to 7 p.m., 11 Cedar Lane, Rangeley.
“19th Century Rangeley in 3-D” at Lakeside Theater, 7 to 9 p.m., Lakeside Theater, Main Street, Rangeley.
Aug. 10 – Saturday
Breakfast with Babes, 9 to 11 a.m., 11 Cedar Lane, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Rangeley Town-Wide Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., throughout the town and surrounding communities. Call (617) 875-7824 for more information.
Stories & S’mores, 5 to 7 p.m., Maine Forestry Museum. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Aug. 13 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Plein Air Workshop with Michael Vermettem, Aug. 13-16, all day, Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 14 – Wednesday
History of Farmington Fire Department, 6 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Aug. 15 – Thursday
Rangeley Annual Blueberry Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., TBD.
Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings, third Thursday of each monthm 5:30 to 7 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.
New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Aug. 16 – Friday
Special “Elvis Presley” Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
“Death of a Salesman,” Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 17 – Saturday
Oquossoc Day Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village of Oquossoc.
Waterski Demo & Bomb the Bismarck Special Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 1:45 to 3:45 p.m., Rangeley Lake in Oquossoc Cove. Call 207-670-8391(207) 670-8391 for more information.
“Death of a Salesman,” Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 18 – Sunday
“Death of a Salesman,” Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 20 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Aug. 21 – Wednesday
26th Annual Rangeley Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, 1 pm., Mingo Springs Golf Course. Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.
Walk the Woods, Cascade Stream Gorge Trail, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Cascade Stream Gorge Trail. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
William Morris & 20th Century Vaudeville, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Aug. 22 – Thursday
Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Aug. 23 – Friday
Rangeley Community Chorus Summer Concert, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 24 – Saturday
RRSTA, Annual Club Championship, Aug. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., RRG&SA Club House, Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-4323 for more information.
Bob Marley, Comedian, 7 and 9 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.
Aug. 27 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Aug. 28 – Wednesday
Walk the Woods, Rangeley River Trail, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley River Trail. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Mainers on the Titanic, 6 to 7 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Aug. 29 – Thursday
Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Aug. 30 – Friday
Maine Outdoor Film Festival, 7 to 9 p.m., Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-2771 for more information.
Aug. 31 – Saturday
8th Annual Trail Town Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pond Street and Haley Pond Park. Call (207) 864-2771 for more information.
Sept. 3 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4, Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Sept. 4 – Wednesday
Louis Sockalexis: Baseball’s First Indian, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Sept. 5 – Thursday
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Sept. 10 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Sept. 11 – Wednesday
Scenic Lake “First Responders Day” Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 5 to 6 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Maine Bats: A Question of Survival, 6 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Sept. 13 – Friday
Special Sunset and Full Moon Rise Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.
Sept. 15 – Sunday
Maine Forestry Museum Annual Meeting, 4 p.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.
Sept. 18 – Wednesday
Maine Revives Civility, 6 to 8 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Sept. 19 – Thursday
Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings, third Thursday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Sept. 24 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Sept. 25 – Wednesday
William McKinley: His Life and Assassination, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.
Sept. 26 – Thursday
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.
Sept. 27 – Friday
5th Annual Rangeley Regatta, 10 a.m., Outdoor Heritage Museum and Oquossoc Cove. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.
Oct. 1 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Oct. 3 – Thursday
6th Annual Brat & Strudel Contest, Kick-off to Rangeley Oktoberfest Weekend, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.
Rangeley Oktoberfest Weekend, Oct. 3-6, all day. Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.
Oct. 4 – Friday
Maine Forestry Museum 27th Annual Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St., Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.
Oct. 6 – Sunday
10th Annual Turkey Shoot, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rifle & Pistol Range on the Morton Cutoff Road at the old Fanjoy pit. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.
Oct. 8 – Tuesday
Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.
Oct. 11 – Friday
Rangeley Americana, all day, multiple venues in Rangeley Region. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.
Oct. 12 – Saturday
Annual Harvest Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Rangeley UCC Church. Call (207) 864-3351 for more information.
Rangeley Americana, all day, multiple venues in Rangeley Region. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.
Oct. 13 – Sunday
Rangeley Americana, all day, multiple venues in Rangeley Region. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.
Oct. 17 – Thursday
Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings, third Thursday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.
Oct. 19 – Saturday
Youth Hunting Day Breakfast, 5:25 to 8:30 a.m., RRG&SA Clubhouse, Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.
