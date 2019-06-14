ROCKLAND — The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation has created a $20,000 Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Composer Award for classical music composers. In addition to receiving the monetary prize, the winner will create a new orchestral work to be performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra during its 2020-21 season at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

The deadline for applying is Aug. 1. Details are available at ellis-beauregardfoundation.org. A winner will be announced in October.

The inaugural jury will include composer Nico Muhly, composer Gabriela Lena Frank and conductor David Alan Miller.

“Music was important to John David Ellis and Joan Beauregard, who supported music and musicians throughout their lives,” Ellis-Beauregard Foundation President Ellen Golden said in a statement. “The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation is excited to extend their commitment to music by launching this fellowship. We look forward to bringing new music and new opportunities to Maine.”

Bangor Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor Lucas Richman said, “Supporting composers and the performance of new music is absolutely vital to the future of the symphony orchestra, so we very much look forward to sharing the awardee’s final creation with our local and national audiences.”

