AUGUSTA— Nick Thompson led off the eighth inning with a home run and Scarborough made that extra-inning run hold up to win the Class A baseball state championship , 3-2, against previously unbeaten Oxford Hills on Saturday.

Jack Clark was the winning pitcher, getting the first out in the eighth before hitting the 110-pitch limit. Ryan Gambardella came on for the save to secure the title for the Red Storm (16-4).

Scarborough has needed 11 innings to win the South region against No. 1 South Portland.

The Vikings (19-1) were down to their final out in the seventh inning when they rallied for two runs to tie the game. Oxford Hills had the bases loaded after tying the game, but Clark struck out clean-up hitter Ashton Kennison for the fourth time to end the potential game-ending threat.

