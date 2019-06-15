Ryan Baker scored eight goals and second-seeded North Yarmouth Academy never trailed in a 17-5 victory over No. 8 Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain in the Class C boys’ lacrosse state championship Saturday afternoon at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.
The Panthers (11-4) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening three minutes and 5-2 after one quarter. They outscored the Hawks (11-5) by a 9-2 margin in the middle quarters.
Cameron Goodrich, Nathan Loisel, Xander Kostelnik and Connor Millett each scored twice for NYA. Jared Buckner made eight saves.
Skylar Boucher and Collin Adair led Maranacook with two goals apiece. Owen Austin had one. Will Hays made seven saves.
This story will be updated.
-
Nation & World
Washington waterfront owners asked to take dead whales
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball: Scarborough tops Oxford Hills in eight innings to win Class A
-
Nation & World
‘Like quicksand’: Ohio farmer survives soybean entrapment
-
Sports
Women’s World Cup: Lloyd adjusts to lesser rule, but doesn’t necessarily like it
-
Religion and Values
Notre Dame celebrates first Mass since devastating fire