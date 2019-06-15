Ryan Baker scored eight goals and second-seeded North Yarmouth Academy never trailed in a 17-5 victory over No. 8 Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain in the Class C boys’ lacrosse state championship Saturday afternoon at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

The Panthers (11-4) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening three minutes and 5-2 after one quarter. They outscored the Hawks (11-5) by a 9-2 margin in the middle quarters.

Cameron Goodrich, Nathan Loisel, Xander Kostelnik and Connor Millett each scored twice for NYA. Jared Buckner made eight saves.

Skylar Boucher and Collin Adair led Maranacook with two goals apiece. Owen Austin had one. Will Hays made seven saves.

