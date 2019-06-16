NEW YORK — The New York Mets put pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, then saw Jason Vargas leave Sunday’s start against St. Louis because of a cramp in his left calf.

The Mets also activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the IL and put him in the lineup against the Cardinals.

Vargas fouled a ball of his foot in the fourth inning. He was visited by Manager Mickey Callaway and an athletic trainer and removed from the game. Pitcher Jacob deGrom pinch hit for Vargas and walked.

Vargas, 36, was sidelined from May 6-24 with left hamstring tightness but has been one of New York’s most consistent pitchers since returning from the injured list. Entering the game, he had allowed 11 earned runs over his last 45 innings and had won each of his last two starts.

Vargas allowed three runs – two earned – on one hit over four innings against the Cardinals.

YANKEES: New York optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Manager Aaron Boone said it was difficult to tell Frazier about the move “because he’s played a big role on a winning team.”

Frazier, 24, has hit .283 with 11 homers in 53 games.

• Giancarlo Stanton is expected to be activated Tuesday.

PADRES-ROCKIES: The game between San Diego and Colorado at Denver was delayed by weather after earlier being paused due to a large puddle despite sunny skies.

Umpires halted the game for a second time in the bottom of the sixth as thunder loudly rumbled. Fans in the upper deck at Coors Field were asked to leave their seats.

With skies clear to start the game, water began pooling in foul territory along the right-field line during the first inning. The grounds crew rolled away the water and poured more dirt in the area to dry it out. The issue appeared to be with the irrigation line.

San Diego and Colorado players retreated into their dugouts to wait out the 15-minute delay.

BREWERS: With two outs and Ben Gamel aboard in the top of the second Sunday, Christian Yelich hit a drive to right that slipped through a small gap between the fencing doors in right field in San Francisco. The fluky play cost the Brewers a run with Gamel, who would have easily scored if the ball remained in play, held at third on the ground-rule double.

TWINS: Minnesota had its third straight sellout Sunday, the first time it’s sold out three straight home games since 2011 when it had six straight. The Red Sox will be in Minneapolis on Monday night.

