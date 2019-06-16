ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson homered for the third straight game, Mike Foltynewicz allowed one run in six innings Sunday and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 15-1 to win the three-game series and solidify their NL East lead.

Donaldson’s two-run homer in the third off Cole Irvin gave the Braves a 5-0 lead. Donaldson had three hits for the second straight game.

The Braves piled on with five runs in the seventh, when Tyler Flowers hit a two-run homer and Ronald Acuna Jr. also homered off Jerad Eickhoff. Atlanta outhit Philadelphia, 19-6.

The Braves, who had their eight-game winning streak snapped Saturday night with a 6-5 loss to the Phillies, won 2 of 3 in the series.

PIRATES 5, MARLINS 4: Josh Bell’s go-ahead double in the seventh helped lead Pittsburgh at Miami.

The Pirates rallied from a 4-2 deficit on Corey Dickerson’s pinch-hit RBI double off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth and took the lead in the seventh against reliever Nick Anderson (2-3) on Melky Cabrera’s game-tying triple and Bell’s double that scored Cabrera.

CARDINALS 4, METS 3: Paul DeJong tagged the Mets again, hitting a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning for St. Louis at New York.

The Cardinals won despite getting outhit, 10-3. They took 3 of 4 in the series and DeJong homered in each victory.

NATIONALS 15, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Matt Adams homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, Anibal Sanchez got his 100th career victory and Washington won at home to split a four-game series.

Adams, Anthony Rendon and Kurt Suzuki homered off Arizona reliever Zack Godley, and Adams added a grand slam against Stefan Crichton in the eighth. Adams has nine career multihomer games.

BREWERS 5, GIANTS 3: Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar homered to help Milwaukee avoid a sweep at San Francisco.

Christian Yelich had two doubles, extending his season-high hitting streak to 13 games. He’s batting .472 (25 for 53) with five homers over that stretch.

PADRES 14, ROCKIES 13: San Diego and Colorado set a modern-era record by combining for 92 runs in a four-game series, with San Diego pitcher Matt Strahm drawing a pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning at Denver.

It was just another wacky day at Coors Field, especially in this split series where the Rockies outscored the Padres 48-44 while the teams combined for 131 hits. Charlie Blackmon of Colorado became the first player since at least 1900 with 15 hits in a four-game series, according to STATS.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 0: Trevor Bauer pitched his first shutout as a pro, ending the longest winless streak of his career as Cleveland won at Detroit for a three-game sweep.

Bauer (5-6) gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked none. This was his 224th start since being drafted out of UCLA, including 166 in the majors.

RAYS 6, ANGELS 5: Yandy Diaz hit an RBI single during Tampa Bay’s two-run eighth inning, and the Rays held on at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Mike Trout hit a two-run homer off Diego Castillo in the ninth to make it a one-run game. After Shohei Ohtani singled and went to second on Albert Pujols’ grounder, Castillo completed his seventh save by striking out Kole Calhoun.

BLUE JAYS 12, ASTROS 0: Trent Thornton shut down his former team into the seventh inning, and Teoscar Hernandez hit two of the five home runs for Toronto at Houston.

Freddy Galvis and Hernandez each hit three-run homers in a seven-run sixth inning. Hernandez added a solo drive in the ninth off Tyler White, who started the game at first base.

YANKEES 10, WHITE SOX 3: James Paxton pitched six effective innings, Brett Gardner and Austin Romine each had four RBI and New York cruised at Chicago.

Gardner and Romine, the backup catcher behind Gary Sanchez, each drove in two runs with singles in New York’s five-run third.

MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 3: Kyle Seager hit a two-run double soon after right fielder Mark Canha appeared to lose a fly ball in the sun, and Seattle rallied in the eighth inning at Oakland, California.

Mallex Smith homered for the second time in three games for the last-place Mariners.

ROYALS 8, TWINS 6: Martin Maldonado had three hits to lift Kansas City at Minneapolis.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 11, RANGERS 3: Jesse Winker homered, and set career highs with four hits and five RBI, Yasiel Puig added a two-run shot and Cincinnati won at home to avoid a three-game sweep.

Share

< Previous

Next >