AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate gave its approval Wednesday to a bill to form a working group to study and recommend improvements for mental health services.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, was backed by the state’s sheriffs association among other advocates, who have said county jails are increasingly filled with people who need help and not simply confinement.

Breen, who introduced the measure in May, is the parent of a child with mental illness.

“I have seen firsthand how inefficient and ineffective our existing system of mental health services can be,” Breen said in a prepared statement following the vote. “It’s time we make sure we’re investing our energy and money where it will best help Mainers in need.”

The measure is aimed at developing recommendations on how the state can best shift its resources to community-based services to improve early interventions to help people before they are in a crisis situation.

The bill is among several that lawmakers are working to finish Wednesday as they race the clock to wrap up their work before their required constitutional adjournment.

Other bills that received approval included ones that create a presidential primary in March, a change from Maine’s current caucus system and a measure legalizing sports betting.

Among other bills that were still in the works late Wednesday were ones that apply a ranked-choice voting system to the presidential primary, one establishing the rules for the sale of recreational marijuana, one allowing police to take guns from a person in protective custody if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others and a measure that increases reimbursement rates for the state’s ambulance services.

Lawmakers had also not reached a deal on how much money they would like to ask voters to borrow for road, bridge, broadband and other infrastructure improvements later this year.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, has asked lawmakers to approve a two-part $239 million borrowing package, but Republicans have said they want to hold down the state’s debt to focus primarily on roads and bridges.

Legislative leaders from both parties were in and out of closed-door meetings with Mills throughout Wednesday, but the impasse did not appear to be resolved as of about 8 p.m.

This story will be updated.

