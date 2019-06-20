Talk of the town

Windham Historical Society is hosting a presentation about what it was like to live in South Windham in its heyday at 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Little Meetinghouse, 719 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham. Society member Nancy Larrivee has spent over five years gathering information about this section of town and her findings will be on display. Other historical society members will share their memories of growing up in South Windham. It will be a fascinating glimpse into an earlier time, but a time that is not really that far in the past. A $5 donation is appreciated. Light refreshments will be served.

Library closed

The Windham Public Library will be closed on Saturday, June 22, due to Windham’s Summerfest celebration. If you’d like to meet some of the library’s employees, be sure to stop by the community booth on the festival grounds and say hello.

Farmers Market trips

The Windham Parks & Recreation department is offering seniors trips to the Windham Farmers Market twice monthly throughout the summer. Enjoy music while shopping for fresh meats, eggs, cheese, fruits and, of course, vegetables. The next trip will be on Saturday, June 29. Pick-ups begin at 9:30 a.m. with return by 1 p.m. The cost is $10 for the summer. Registration is required. Call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for more details.

Fishing fun

The Bridges classes at Windham High School and Windham Middle School made their first fishing trip earlier this month as part of their educational program. Registered Maine Guide Robb Cotiaux and RSU 14 volounteer Jack Herich greeted the students upon their arrival at The Pond at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. They taught the students the mechanics of fishing poles and how to use worms for bait. The students caught three fish.

Cotiaux, conservation chairman of the Sebago chapter of Trout Unlimited, secured a $250 Trout Unlimited grant for fishing gear for Bridges students. The grant will finance the purchase of gear for each student.

After their fishing lesson was over the students had lunch at Pineland Café and were treated to free ice cream cones courtesy of the Café Manager Dore Campbell.

Overdose response training

At the June 5 Overdose Recognition Response Training, Windham Police Officer Matt Cyr guided residents through the proper procedure in chest compression CPR. Overdose recognition and response and Narcan were also discussed at the event.

Rooms in Bloom

The Windham Historical Society presents Rooms in Bloom, a fundraiser to benefit the Society’s Village Green Living History Village, on Saturday, June 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at the home of members Haley and Andrew Pal, 28 Haskell Road in Windham.

The event will be a walk through a country farmhouse enhanced with beautiful floral arrangements inspired by summer and created by talented local designers. Guests can bid on their favorite floral pieces in a silent auction. Winners will be called and arrangements will be made for pick-up or delivery of the auctioned items. Perennials donated by historical society members will also be sold.

Businesses participating are Broadturn Farm; Marigold Floral; Windham Flower Shop; Distinctive Gardening; Risbara’s Greenhouse; Blossoms of Windham; Skillins Greenhouse; Allen, Sterling and Lothrop Garden Center; Roosevelt Trail Garden Center; Cooper’s Greenhouse; Farmhouse Floral by Estabrook’s; Simple Elegance of Maine; and Studio Flora. The Windham Historical Society will offer an arrangement of their own.

Admission is $5 at the door. Refreshments will be served. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to take in the scents and colors of summer and have a blooming good time while in the process.

