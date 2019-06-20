Arrests

6/8 at 11:46 p.m. Olivia DiFronzo, 27, of Reading, Massachusetts, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Ryan Johns on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband.

6/10 at 12:18 a.m. Oscar Rivera-Vasquez, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

6/11 at 1:29 a.m. Terral Farnham, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Zachary Quadland on charges of sale or use of drug paraphernalia and violating conditions of release.

6/11 at 8:06 p.m. David Bryer, 25, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Summit Terrace by Officer Kim Theriault on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/12 at 12:41 a.m. Elaina Dorsey, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on an outstanding warrant.

6/12 at 1:32 a.m. Molly Brown, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/12 at 9:47 p.m. Matthew Best, 39, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Caleb Gray on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.

6/13 at 2:01 p.m. Amy Brown, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal trespassing, theft by unauthorized taking and deception and violating conditions of release.

6/14 at 1:45 a.m. Megan Andersen, 40, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/14 at 9:14 a.m. Gilbert Hartman, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and an outstanding warrant.

6/14 at 11:49 a.m. Emmanuel L. E. Ogak, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on Red Oak Drive by Officer Brian McCarthy on an outstanding warrant.

6/14 at 1:15 p.m. Vincent J. Teruel, 41, of Standish, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer David Staling on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

6/10 at 9:30 a.m. Michael J. Albert, 63, of Corinth, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of failing to notify police of motor vehicle accident.

6/11 at 12:11 a.m. Jeremiah Caulkett, 41, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/12 at 8:34 p.m. Jacob Peppard, 42, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for more than 150 days.

6/12 at 11:29 a.m. Heather Woods, 38, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/13 at 10:06 a.m. Tara Ford, 20, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false license plates.

6/14 at 12:09 p.m. Logan Eltzroth, 19, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

6/11 at 6:27 a.m. Power line down on Market Street.

6/11 at 4 p.m. Structure fire on Hemco Road.

6/11 at 4:18 p.m. Cable wire down on Pearl Street.

6/13 at 7:45 p.m. Structure fire on Larchwood Road.

6/14 at 6:05 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Bonnybank Terrace.

6/14 at 10:57 a.m. Cable wire down on Aspen Avenue.

6/14 at 3:59 p.m. Gas leak on Sawyer Street.

6/15 at 11:13 a.m. Unpermitted burn on Broadway.

6/15 at 6:46 p.m. Structure fire on Aspen Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 73 calls from June 11-17.

