“Sophisticated Ladies”

2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Music Theatre, 22 Elm St., Brunswick, $62, $82. msmt.org

One of most celebrated legends in jazz is Duke Ellington, and the musical revue “Sophisticated Ladies” does a sensational job of celebrating his immeasurable contributions. The show is a big-time extravaganza, with dancing, singing and an on-stage big band. You’ll be delighted by Ellington classics including “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good,” “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” “Mood Indigo” and, of course, “Sophisticated Ladies.” Grab your tix now, as this is the last weekend, and remember, it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing!

“Always … Patsy Cline”

8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Thursday. Through June 29. Hackmatack Playhouse, 538 School St., Berwick, $30, $25 seniors, $20 for under 15. hackmatack.org

You won’t go crazy, but you might fall to pieces when you see and hear Nashville’s Emily Whitlow portray vocalist Patsy Cline in Hackmatack Playhouse’s production of “Always … Patsy Cline.” The show is packed with laughs, emotion and audience participation over its 27 songs. No need to go walking after midnight, the show starts hours before that.

Portland Schoonerfest & Regatta

Friday to Tuesday. Casco Bay locations. tallshipsmaine.org

This is a stern warning that you’re going to have a hull of a time at the Portland Schoonerfest & Regatta. Events set sail on Friday afternoon with a welcoming parade, ceremony and evening cruise. On Saturday, there will be dockside schooner tours, a full day of traditional schooner racing and an evening cruise. Same goes for Sunday, then the nautical adventure carries over into Monday and Tuesday with the Casco Bay Gaffers race and Bailey Island to Boothbar Harbor windjammers race. Watch from the shore or grab tickets to sail.

Yoga in the Outfield

10 a.m. Sunday. Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, $15. portlandseadogs.com

Before you buy your peanuts and Cracker Jacks, here’s a chance to stretch out your Sea Dogs experience. Debbie Duryee of Crisp Studio is presenting an hourlong yoga class in the outfield at Hadlock Field. Your ticket includes the class plus a general admission seat for the 1 p.m. game against the Reading Fightin’ Phils. BYOM (bring your own mat) and get ready for some downward dog before the Sea Dogs take the field.

Women’s Adventure Film Tour

7 p.m. Wednesday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 at the door, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

There doesn’t ever need to be a reason to celebrate the accomplishments of women, but here’s a terrific one just the same. The Women’s Adventure Film Tour features a collection of short films, including the local premiere of Katie Walsh’s “Surfing to Cope” about American surfer Briana Cope. You’ll also be glued to your seat watching films about women climbing, skiing, mountaineering and snowboarding all over the globe.

