Two-day indoor yard sale – Friday, June 21, 3-6 p.m., and Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Furniture, books, garden tools, household items, dishes, toys, bikes, appliances, TVs, radios, rugs, knick-knacks, videos, CDs, microwaves and more. Selling hot dogs, chips, soda, dougnuts and coffee.

Yard sale – Saturday, June 22, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook.

Yard sale – Saturday, June 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Raymond Village Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Books, dishes, furniture, tools, toys, games silent auction and bake sale. Space available for vendors by calling 838-0123.

Yard sale – Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Hawthorne House, Raymond. Variety of items. Table fees benefit Hawthorne Community Association. In the event of rain, sale will be held inside the house.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: