Free dinner – Thursday, June 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, June 21, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Public supper – Saturday, June 22, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, 941 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco. Beans, casseroles, salads, rolls, beverages and fresh strawberry shortcake. $8, $5; families with small children, $21 max.

Free community meal – Wednesday, June 26, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

