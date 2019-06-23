Declan Archer, Kennebunk junior: Seeded third in the state singles tournament, Archer was upset in the Round of 16 by Yarmouth’s Archie McDonough, 6-3, 6-2. In team competition, where his only losses came against singles finalists Nick Forester and Dariy Vykhodtsev, Archer went 12-3 to lead the Rams to the Class A South semifinals.

Leif Boddie, Greely freshman: As the fifth seed in the singles state tournament, Boddie advanced to the quarterfinals before falling 6-4, 6-4 to No. 4 Thorne Kieffer of Waynflete. In team competition, Boddie was 12-2 and led the Rangers to the regional semifinals, a year after Greely won only two matches.

Nick Forester, Falmouth senior: Forester capped an impressive career by winning his second straight MPA singles title and leading Falmouth to a third straight perfect season. He beat Dariy Vykhodtsev 6-1, 6-1 in the singles final at Bates College, where Forester plans to continue his career. He also provided the decisive point for the Yachtsmen in a 3-2 Class A state final victory over Camden Hills.

Wes Goodwin, Freeport senior: In the state singles tournament, Goodwin beat No. 8 Ezra LeMole of Camden Hills 4-6, 7-, 6-0 and No. 9 Aidan Treutel of Cheverus 6-3, 6-3 before running into Nick Forester in the quarterfinals. Goodwin, who went 13-1 in team play to help Freeport reach the Class B South final, plans to continue his career at Endicott College.

Thorne Kieffer, Waynflete senior: Seeded fourth in the singles tournament, Kieffer advanced to the semifinals before falling 6-1, 6-3 to eventual champion Nick Forester. In team competition, Kieffer was 14-1 to lead the Flyers to a record 12th consecutive Class C state title. After a gap year, Kieffer plans to continue his career at Bates College.

Archie McDonough, Yarmouth freshman: McDonough opened the season at No. 2 singles for Yarmouth, moved up to No. 1 and wound up leading the Clippers to the Class B state title with a 15-1 record. Unseeded in the singles tournament, he beat No. 3 Declan Archer of Kennebunk in straight sets and Falmouth’s Matthew Ray in three sets to reach the semifinals.

Matthew Ray, Falmouth sophomore: Unseeded in the state singles tournament, Ray beat No. 6 Clay Canterbury of Freeport 6-0, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals before falling to Archie McDonough 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. In team competition, Ray went 14-1 at No. 2 singles behind Nick Forester to help Falmouth extend its winning streak to 48 matches en route to a third straight Class A state title.

Dariy Vykhodtsev, Thornton Academy senior: After a year off from high school tennis, Vykhodtsev returned to lead the Golden Trojans to a 13-2 record and the Class A South final. Seeded second in the singles tournament, he advanced to the final with four straight-set victories before falling to Nick Forester. Vykhodtsev plans to continue his career at Clark University.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Shardlow, Yarmouth: In his second season as coach, Shardlow guided the Clippers to a 15-1 season and the Class B state championship over Belfast. It was Yarmouth’s first state title since 2009. Shardlow, a teaching pro for 40 years with coaching experience at four high schools, credited assistant Gabe Gordon for his contributions. “Our biggest challenge was creating a mindset in every player of confidence and focus for every match,” Shardlow said.

