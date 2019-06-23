KENNEBUNK – An easy-stroll half-mile from the historic town center, a new village is fast taking shape: The Porches of Kennebunk.

It is a pocket neighborhood – one that is small by design, with the purpose of creating a welcoming community of neighbors who know each other by name, in a pleasant, green, and very walkable setting.

The term “pocket neighborhood” goes back about 20 years, but The Porches condominiums is among the very first to introduce the concept in Maine. Kennebunk, which offers the superb quality of life that embodies the very best of Maine, is the perfect location.

Schools are highly rated; the town is one of the state’s safest, and has several gorgeous sandy-oceanfront beaches (a short drive from The Porches). There are 10 golf courses with 10 miles of this new neighborhood, and 39 restaurants within five miles.

Things are just as attractive when you’re home at The Porches. The properties in this 12-acre-plus association are arranged in a crescent that is ringed by screening woodland, and has a substantial stand of mature trees in the center. Residents can gather and entertain at the cool “pocket park,” which is nicely hardscaped and landscaped and has a firepit, at the top of the curving drive.

The homes that nestle into this lush setting are New England classics – townhouse-style duplexes, Greek Revival in their architectural inspiration, and distinguished by open front porches that proclaim the neighborhood’s communal character.

Interiors are light, bright, and spacious. First floors are primarily open-concept and include master suites, making single-level living an option. Fine finishes are standard, as are stainless appliances and granite surfaces, but the range of custom options is wide.

That flexibility extends to floor plans that may include as many as four bedrooms. Some units will have two-vehicle garages.

Please note that six of the total 30 units have already sold.

The Porches, at 5 Webhannet Place, Kennebunk, is listed by Becky Bassett (207-251-1995, [email protected]); and Grainne Archer (207-604-7727, [email protected]) of The Bassett Team at Kennebunk Beach Realty.

Share

< Previous

Next >