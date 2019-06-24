MID COAST HOSPITAL



Natalie Ann Frazer, born June 10 to Joseph Jeffery Frazer and Christina Louise Whitney of Boothbay. Grandparents are Sheryl Dobson of Boothbay, Michael Cox of Arkansas, Linda Giles of Edgecomb and Jeff Frazer of Southport. Great-grandparents are Thomas Whitney of New Hampshire, Jeanette Cummings and George and Mary Jane Giles, all of Boothbay.

Lillian Rose Hawkes, born June 10 to Connor Jamison Hawkes and Kelsey Jean Fitzgerald of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Michael Fitzgerald and Lorna Hersom of Bath and Stephanie and Heath Hawkes of Phippsburg. Great-grandparents are Mark and Karen Samuelson and Keith and Doreen Fitzgerald, all of Phippsburg.

Zelda Michelle Eliassen, born June 11 to Kent Michael Eliassen and Morgan Renee Eliassen of Richmond. Grandparents are Sue and Jeff Blovin of Lisbon Falls and Kathy and Kent Eliassen of Bath.

Cecilia Lynn Blake, born June 12 to Steven Paul-Lewis Blake and Megan Lynn Blake of Topsham. Grandparents are Stacy and Michael Thibodeau, Joyce Thibodeau and Vaughn and Frances Thibodeau, all of Winterport.

Easton Leon Griffin, born June 13 to Conrad and Kara Griffin of Wiscasset.

Weston Roland Schofield, born June 14 to Roland and Kate Marie Schofield of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Kathy Heckethorn of Lisbon Falls, Steven Heckethorn of Greer, South Carolina, Roland Schofield of Toledo, Ohio, and Ilene Schofield of Detroit, Michigan. Great-grandparents are William and June Champagne of Saco.

