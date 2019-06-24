Several recent articles have given voice to misgivings around the process determining where to build Portland’s newly designed homeless service center, some commenters even indicating a desire to start over yet again. The responsible thing to do right now is to back up Portland’s affirmed low-barrier shelter policy by providing a site where the improved model can be realized.

Councilors recently voted unanimously not to impose shelter overflow caps. In context that’s an explicit decision to continue extending Portland services to all comers, since billing other municipalities has proved mostly fruitless. To be consistent, the council now needs to show us how it intends to provide for everyone. There are bills in the state legislature addressing homelessness, but we can’t rely on their timelines to make city policy valid.

I’ve lived in Bayside long enough to know times when the Oxford Street Shelter (OSS) and its clients were fine neighbors. I’ve also worked on how to improve quality of life for abutters when they weren’t. In recent years the city shelter has collaborated with neighbors to determine the best ways to upgrade security, facilities and resources (though as a side note, the non-profit Preble Street has fallen far behind in community relations). I’m hard pressed to say what more the OSS could do in its current incarnation.

The city is clearly committed to improving its service model – for guests, for providers and yes, for neighbors – but in ways that simply cannot be implemented in a grandfathered apartment building it leases and crams with floor mats. Agreeing on one of the committee-recommended sites is the only honest path forward, and one that will will continue a positive trend.

Jim Hall

Portland

