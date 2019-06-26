Mt. Ararat High School offering new pre-engineering program this fall

Mt. Ararat High School and Region 10 Technical High School in Brunswick are partnering to offer the Region 10 Pre-Engineering Program at Mt. Ararat starting in September. The program will be taught by pre-engineering instructor Nick Charles, a professional engineer with industry experience in ship systems design.

The year-long course is based on Project Lead the Way’s “Introduction to Engineering Design” course, but will also feature hands-on projects and applications such as those found in mechatronics, a combination of different engineering branches and resources resulting in automation such as robotics. Project Lead the Way is an internationally recognized organization that offers engineering curricula and programs to schools.

Students and their parents interested in learning more about this opportunity should contact Mt Ararat High School’s counseling office to discuss scheduling at 729-2951, ext. 202, or inquire by email at [email protected] For more detailed information about course curriculum or content, contact John Stivers at Region 10 Technical High School at 729-6622 or [email protected]

