Benefit yard sale

The Hawthorne House is holding a yard sale with a wide variety of items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the historical house, 40 Hawthorne Road. Table fees benefit the Hawthorne Community Association. In the event of rain, the sale will be held inside.

Student honored

RAYMOND — Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, welcomed 2019 Principal’s Award recipient Hannah Gagne to the Maine Senate on June 19 and presented her with a legislative sentiment.

The Principal’s Award was established in 1984 by the Maine Principals’ Association to recognize students for academic excellence and good citizenship.

Gagne, of Raymond, graduated from North Yarmouth Academy this spring, where she earned a Distinction Diploma in Global Citizenship and volunteered over 100 hours in the community. She will attend Juniata College in Pennsylvania in the fall, where she plans to major in social work.

4-H at library

The Sky’s the Limit, a 4-H program, will be held at the Raymond Village Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursdays, July 11 through Aug. 8. Participants will learn how to make a circuit and use that circuit with a solar panel to determine the best way to capture solar energy. Youth will also learn how the sun interacts with and affects various resources on earth and will finish the summer designing a solar oven to make s’mores. The program is best for ages 11–15, or those entering 5th–9th grade, but it’s open to those up to age 18.

On July 11, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. kids 5-8 can learn about motion by making a roller coaster out of paper plates and other recyclable items in the 4-H Cloverbud program.

To register for either of these free 4-H programs, go to extension.umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/summer-spin-programs/.

Young envir0nmentalists

The Crescent Lake Watershed Association is teaming up with Loon Echo Land Trust and RSU 14 to present a series of free environmental programs for students this summer. On July 9, “What’s In There?” will focus on the creatures that live in our water and what they say about water quality. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. The class will meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Raymond Community Forest parking lot. To register, visit the crescentlakemaine.com.

Jazz on Hackers Hill

Save the date, July 20, for the Raymond Arts Alliance Jazz Fundraiser, an afternoon of sun, fun and music. The rain date will be July 21. For more information please go to raymondvillagelibrary.org/raa-events/.

Local poet honored

Raymond Arts Alliance is delighted to announce that former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins has chosen a poem by Leah Stetson, a Raymond resident and past Lakes Region Writer’s Group member, for inclusion in the “Fish Anthology,” summer 2019 edition. Check out strangewetlands.wordpress.com/ for more information and samples of Stetson’s writing.

