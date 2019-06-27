Free community meal – Wednesday, July 3, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.
Public supper – Saturday, July 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.
Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]
Read or Post Comments

filed under:
American Journal community, Lakes Region Weekly community
Related Stories
Latest Articles