Free community meal – Wednesday, July 3, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.
Public supper – Saturday, July 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.
Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]
