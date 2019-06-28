Staff Writer Kelley Bouchard’s May 26 article “Many Mainers enter golden years financially Insecure” highlighted well the economic pinch many of our seniors face.

For those caught in that pinch, Maine’s Medicare Savings Program may be able to provide some relief. The Medicare Savings Program is for anybody who has Medicare and falls within the income and asset guidelines.

The program will pay a qualified Medicare recipient’s Medicare Part B premium, usually $136 a month. This is a savings of $1,626 a year. There are other benefits as well, like lowering the costs of medications.

Generally, to qualify, your monthly income has to be under $1,897 for a single person or $2,566 for a married couple. We at MaineHealth’s Patient Assistance Team are here to help people get the medical benefits they deserve and qualify for, including applying for the Medicare Savings Program. Call us for more information at 207-661-3074, or find us on the web at mainehealth.org/patients-visitors/billing-insurance /financial-assistance/.

Annette Fournier

Patient Assistance Team, MaineHealth

Portland

