The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Nowhere in the Second Amendment does it say that background checks of gun buyers are prohibited.

Nowhere in the Second Amendment does it say that semi-automatic military-style weapons cannot be prohibited.

Nowhere in the Second Amendment does it say that large-capacity ammunition magazines cannot be prohibited.

The Second Amendment was written when rifles were single-shot, muzzle-loading, black powder weapons used primarily for hunting. Military-style firearms with large-capacity magazines are not hunting weapons and should only be used in the hands of the military or law enforcement officers.

Pass responsible laws to prevent the carnage that is presently occurring in our country. Protect our adults and children from people who should not have guns available to them and vote for the people who will pass these types of laws.

I was very disturbed that the Maine Legislature recently failed to pass legislation that would enable these types of common-sense regulations to be made into law. These laws would not take guns and rifles away from law-abiding citizens. Stop hiding behind the Second Amendment!

Robert Goldberg

Portland

