An open question to 90 percent of the Democratic candidates for president: If you really care about our country, why aren’t you running for the Senate, where your skills and passion are needed?
Alan Letourneau
Tenants Harbor
Letter to the editor: Absence from BIW 'christening,' activist events reflects poorly on Press Herald
