The need to protect the working waterfront and the need to limit and control traffic on Commercial Street are deeply intertwined. We need an integrated solution for what’s happening on inner Commercial Street, including reducing the number of vehicles arriving and leaving every day.

A well-designed shuttle service, focused on Commercial Street and the Portland peninsula, would solve a number of problems: It would enable downtown workers to get from low- or no- cost outlying parking places to their jobs; enable islanders to park on or near Marginal Way and get to the ferry; provide late-night service for Portland downtown restaurant and hotel employees to get to and from peninsular residences or outlying parking, while freeing up downtown parking for business customers, and make the area less chaotic and safer for visitors and other pedestrians.

Robert Wagner

Portland

