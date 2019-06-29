I have enthusiastically followed the news about the selection of the artists for the Portland roundabout art commission at the intersection of Brighton and Deering avenues and Falmouth Street. At a gateway to the city, it’s important that the sculpture convey a sense of strength and permanence, and be a warm welcome to the students, neighbors and others entering our community.

Only one of the sculptures in the final round has this grandeur and sense of welcoming and utilizes materials that will withstand our harsh climate and survive for decades. The graceful figures by Mark Pettegrow command our attention but are not a distraction to drivers. Bronze will last forever and show respect for our culture. And Mark is a Mainer (he’s originally from Machiasport); let’s support Maine artists!

Timmi Sellers

Peaks Island

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: