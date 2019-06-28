Eastern Cemetery Walking Tours

11 a.m. daily. Through Oct. 13. Eastern Cemetery, 224 Congress St., Portland, $10, $5 seniors and students, 12 and under free, cash or checks only at the gate, exact change appreciated. spiritsalive.org

There’s something mysterious and mystical about Portland’s oldest burial ground, and here’s a chance to visit the National Historic Landmark with a trained guide. Eastern Cemetery is not open to the public, so catch one of these tours and see for yourself the field of underground tombs, a grave marker from 1717 and the final resting place for storied captains of the 1813 battle between the Boxer and Enterprise, among other fascinating spots.

Print Fair 2019

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday), Congress Square Park, Portland. On Facebook.

Pickwick Independent Press and Congress Square Arts invite you to celebrate the art of printing with more than 30 Maine printmakers who will gather in the heart of downtown Portland. The list of participating printmakers includes Jaime Wing, Crows Printing, Squeezebox Press, Morphee Creations and Blue Butterfield. You’ll see demonstrations and will be able to purchase their work.

Harvest: Celebrating 25 Years of Coffee by Design

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Coffee by Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland, free. coffeebydesign.com

To mark its 25th anniversary, Coffee by Design is throwing one heck of a party at its Diamond Street location. Harvest is jam-packed with entertainment, and of course plenty of coffee tasting. Things kick off at 10 a.m. with Burundian drummers followed by an Ethiopian coffee ceremony. Then you’ll catch a noon performance by local roots musician Samuel James followed by a CBD blending competition, and performances by folk act SnugHouse and singer Viva. There also will be henna artists, typewriter poetry and food available for purchase from Kuno, Mainely Burgers and Gorgeous Gelato food trucks. Happy anniversary, Coffee by Design. We love you a latte.

