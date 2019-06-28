PORTLAND — Portland Buy Local will hold its annual meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square.
The event will include a panel discussion on “The State of Local Business” featuring Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance; Jenna Klein Jonsson, a partner at Blaze Partners, and John Naylor, owner of Rosemont Market & Bakery.
The meeting, according to a news release, will allow the public “to hear from an expert panel on … how local businesses can thrive in an ever-changing environment, and what Portland Buy Local is working on to support our local, independent business community.”
