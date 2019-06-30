Mia Banglmaier, Kennebunk junior, midfield: A first-team SMAA all-star, Banglmaier had 15 goals, 11 assists, 32 ground balls and 45 draw controls to lead the Rams (11-4) to a Class A state final appearance against Falmouth. She played on Kennebunk’s 2017 Class B state title team, but a knee injury (while skiing) caused her to miss her sophomore season.

Caitlyn Camelio, Falmouth senior, midfield: An All-America selection by US Lacrosse and the two-time Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Camelio led Falmouth to a second straight Class A title with 61 goals and 18 assists. She also earned 38 draw controls. She plans to play at the University of Michigan.

Karli Chapin, Cape Elizabeth junior, midfield: Just as she did on a soccer field, Chapin scored in overtime to win a Class B state championship for the Capers, their second in succession. She led Cape Elizabeth to a 13-2 record with 44 goals, 18 assists, 48 draw controls, 26 forced turnovers and 35 ground-ball pickups.

Morgan Colangelo, Windham senior, defense: A two-time first-team SMAA all-star on defense, Colangelo had a hand in every phase of the game for the Eagles (12-2), who held opponents to 5.6 goals per game and reached the Class A North final. She plans to attend Springfield College in the fall.

Erin Foley, Cape Elizabeth senior, goalie: An All-America selection by US Lacrosse, Foley stopped 47 percent of shots on goal and led the Capers to a second straight Class B title, this one in triple overtime against Yarmouth. She finished the season with 79 saves and 30 intercepted passes. She plans to continue her career at Mount Holyoke College.

Ehryn Groothoff, Yarmouth junior, midfield: Groothoff led the Clippers (13-2) to their seventh straight appearance in the Class B title game. She scored 41 goals, assisted on 11 others and controlled the draw 35 times. Her three goals in the title game helped Yarmouth build an 11-9 lead before falling 12-11 in the third overtime.

Paige Laverriere, Biddeford senior, attack: A two-time first-team all-SMAA selection, Laverriere led the Tigers to an 11-3 season, culminating in a Class B semifinal appearance. She tallied 41 goals and 22 assists, lifting her career total to 155 goals. She plans to play lacrosse and field hockey at Assumption College.

Zoe Mazur, Cheverus senior, midfield: Mazur scored 56 goals and notched 16 assists as Cheverus (9-5) nearly knocked off state champ Falmouth in the A North semifinals, falling 11-10 after erasing a five-goal deficit. She caused 19 turnovers and controlled 84 draws, and plans to play soccer, hockey and lacrosse at The Gunnery School in Connecticut.

Skyler Renaud, Massabesic senior, midfield: A three-time all-SMAA selection, Renaud tallied 47 goals and 42 assists to lead the Mustangs (11-4) to the Class A South final. She also compiled 37 draw controls and nine interceptions and scooped up 33 ground balls. She plans to continue her career at Southern New Hampshire University.

Kayla Sarazin, Falmouth senior, midfield: A defensive-minded midfielder, Sarazin had 18 goals and 13 assists. She was highly effective in the circle, where she controlled 65 draws and directed many others to teammates. An All-America selection, she plans to continue her career at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va.

Madi Scott, Greely senior, defense: A disruptive force on defense, Scott caused 57 turnovers to help the Rangers (9-5) advance to the Class B semifinals before falling to Cape Elizabeth. Scott also scooped up 42 ground balls, controlled eight draws and scored a goal. She plans to study nursing at the University of Maine, with hopes of playing club lacrosse.

Abi Thornton, Yarmouth senior, attack/midfield: A first-team all-Western Maine Conference selection, Thornton had 39 goals and 11 assists to help the Clippers, who had lost eight starters to graduation, into the Class B title game for the seventh year in a row. She plans on attending the University of Wisconsin.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alex Spark, Cape Elizabeth: Alex Spark, Cape Elizabeth: In her fifth year as head coach, Spark guided the Capers to a second straight Class B state championship, culminating in a 12-11 triple-overtime victory over Yarmouth. Spark played collegiate lacrosse in New Jersey and is finishing up a master’s degree program in sports management/athletic administration at Southern New Hampshire University. “We had a lot of young kids and also faced a couple of injuries so we had to make some adjustments,” she said. “But a lot of young kids stepped up. We had such a positive, happy season, which those girls deserved. They worked so hard.”

