The spring of 2019 will be remembered for Mother Nature’s uncooperative nature, but more so for triumph by local athletes.

Brunswick’s boys’ lacrosse team again the best in the region, but for the first time in three years, the Dragons didn’t win a state championship. Brunswick still managed to steal some headlines, however, as longtime coach Don Glover eclipsed the 300-win plateau, then retired at season’s end, after the Dragons lost to eventual champion Yarmouth in the Class B state semifinals. Brunswick was also given the Class B Sportsmanship Award. Mt. Ararat lost a high-scoring battle to Biddeford in the Class B state preliminary round. Morse also lost in that round, at Gardiner.

On the girls’ side, Mt. Ararat defeated Cony in the Class B state preliminary round, then lost at top-ranked Yarmouth in the quarterfinals. Brunswick was knocked off in the Class B state preliminary round by Waynflete. Morse didn’t make the playoffs, but the Shipbuilders did earn the Class B Sportsmanship Award.

On the diamond, Morse’s softball team had another solid season, even though the Shipbuilders didn’t get quite as far as in 2018. After upsetting Oak Hill in the Class B South quarterfinals, Morse was eliminated by eventual regional champion York in the semifinals. The Shipbhilders were the only local team to make it to the postseason.

Mt. Ararat’s baseball team was beaten by Edward Little in the Class A North quarterfinals. Brunswick missed the playoffs. In Class B South, Morse defeated Oak Hill in the preliminary round, then was beaten by perennial powerhouse Greely in the quarterfinals.

Outdoor track was highlighted by a pair of individuals who won championships (see below). The Brunswick and Mt. Ararat boys’ teams tied for fifth place in Class A.

The top local tennis team was the Brunswick girls, who got to the Class A North Final before losing to Lewiston. The Brunswick boys were eliminated by Mt. Blue in the quarterfinals. Mt. Ararat’s boys lost to Lewiston in the quarterfinals.

We’re all eager to enjoy summer, but before we do, here’s one last look back at the champions and best moments of the spring:

Individual

Outdoor track

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat, Class A, boys’ mile

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat, Class A, boys’ two-mile

Max Spelke, Mt. Ararat, Class A, boys’ javelin

Share

« Previous

filed under: