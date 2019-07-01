NEW HIRES

Steve Lunt joined the Chase Custom Homes & Finance in Westbrook as a project manager.

Lunt has more than 23 years in the construction field. He was previously a carpenter in Brunswick doing renovation projects and working on custom homes. He brings experience with historical rebuilds and energy efficient dwellings, including LEED Silver-rated projects.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader announced two new hires.

Laurie Tuttle joined as a new agent at its Scarborough location.

Nicki Therrien was hired as new agent at Fontaine’s Auburn location.

Christopher Campbell joined Diversified Communications as an attendee acquisition coordinator.

Campbell previously worked for Starbucks in Portland.

Elizabeth Coté, MD, joined the Portland-based start-up, MyHealthMath, as chief mission officer and medical director.

Coté previously worked in Northern Maine as the clinical director for the Indian Health Services Micmac Service Unit where her work on opioid misuse earned national recognition. Prior, she led health improvement initiatives in France, India and Iraq, and provided medical relief to earthquake victims in Haiti.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

SCORE Portland chapter recently honors nine businesses at its Maine Success Award Luncheon.

Dustin Manocha, founder and chief executive officer of the Nearpeer, was presented with the MTI Innovation Award.

Jodi Breau, president of Dental Lace, was recognized with the Encore Entrepreneur Award.

Suzanne Fox, executive director of The Yellow Tulip Project, was recognized with a Nonprofit Award.

Märgen Soliman, founder of MugBuddyCookies, was presented with the Successful Woman-Owned Business honor.

Stephanie Sands, founder of Upcycle Maine Home Furnishings, received the Successful Green Small Business Award.

Tessa Holbrook, of Ivy Berlin, received the Successful Young Entrepreneur Award.

Heather Ashby, founder of coworkHERS, received the Innovative Small Business Award.

Meghann Carrasco, co-founder and operations director of Seedlings to Sunflowers, was recognized with the Business Plan Execution Award.

Christina Charette, founder of La Cebolla Roja, received the Successful Home-Based Business Award.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Share

« Previous

Next »