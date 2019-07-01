PORTLAND — Several years after the former Xtra Mart convenience store and gas station at 865 Brighton Ave. closed, the Nason’s Corner Neighborhood Association is surveying residents to find out what they want the property to become.

The is online at http://bit.ly/2WO4nVb through Monday, July 8. Papers copies will also be available at a neighborhood meeting on the topic set for July 8 at 6 p.m. at the Breakwater School auditorium.

Alexandra Morrow, a resident of Raymond Road, said the intent is to mobilize interest and create a vision of what people would like to see at the property, which was put on the market in January for $400,000.

Bean Group Realtor Jeff Clark, the listing agent, said the quarter-acre parcel “is part of a portfolio of properties the owner is looking to sell to whoever is looking to take them over and bring their vision to the property.”

The Bean Group is also handling the sale of the other properties in the portfolio, which include former gas stations and restaurants in Biddeford, Sanford, Brunswick, Lewiston and a historic three-story brick building at 380 Main St. in Norway.

“The survey is the starting point to create a discussion about seeing a community-oriented business there,” Morrow said.

The survey asks respondents what sort of business they would like to see, and Morrow said one thing that’s clear is, the neighborhood is looking for a space to serve as a neighborhood hub.

“It would be really nice to have a place for the community to gather, because there really isn’t that sort of place right now,” she said.

According to Morrow, close to two-thirds of respondents have said they would like to see a local coffee or ice cream shop, where they can visit with friends and neighbors. Other options in the survey include a market with pre-made sandwiches, meals, beer and wine; a market with food trucks; a market that includes grocery items, or a Mexican restaurant or taco bar.

As of June 25, 282 people responded; 59 percent live in the Nason’s Corner neighborhood, which includes an area of the city between the Westbrook line and Wayside Road. The northern boundary is Ludlow Street, and the southern boundary a rail line near Maine Turnpike Exit 47.

The survey also asks people about their overall vision for the neighborhood. Morrow said the people who have responded to the survey are looking for a walkable area and complementary local businesses.

The Xtra Mart site is not the only site survey respondents want to see redeveloped, either. Morrow said several people have brought up the old Rite Aid pharmacy site at 936 Brighton Ave., which has also been vacant for several years.

“It is something people are thinking about,” Morrow said.

Chris Paszyc, a partner with CBRE – The Boulos Co., said the original 20-year lease Rite Aid signed expired June 30, making the space available for direct lease now.

“We are quite motivated to finding a replacement tenant,” Paszyc said.

According to city codes, the underlining zone (the B1 Neighborhood Business zone) for both properties is designed to accommodate small-scale commercial businesses that are “complementary, quiet and generally do not disturb the comfort and enjoyment of the adjoining neighborhood environment.”

The Nason’s Corner area of the city is home to a variety of businesses, including professional offices, restaurants and variety stores, and automotive sales and service providers. The area also has motels and several strip malls.

