Summonses:

6/24 at 11:49 p.m. Bradley Byrnes, 19, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating without a license.

6/26 at 12:59 p.m. Katherine Flore, 40, of Williamston, Michigan, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of attaching false plates.

6/27 at 6:05 p.m. George Pickering, 72, of Topsham, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to report an accident.

6/27 at 9:18 p.m. Logan Sewall, 34, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatuses and violating conditions of release.

6/27 at 9:47 p.m. Colleen McKearney, 19, of Sumac Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of possession of marijuana.

6/27 at 10:25 p.m. Nathaniel Jeffrey, 39, of Rockport, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

6/28 at 3:47 p.m. Deana Deaper, 57, of High Street, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/28 at 4:32 p.m. Neil Murphy, 21, of Water Street, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of animal cruelty.

6/28 at 4:32 p.m. Stephen Ambrose, 21, of Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of animal cruelty.

6/28 at 9:50 p.m. Andrew Dao, 27, of Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/30 at 5:10 p.m. Collin Whitlock, 19, of Locust Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating without a license.

Arrests:

6/27 at 4:53 p.m. Nicholas Votta, 26, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on a warrant.

6/28 at 3:47 p.m. Daniel Palmer, 50, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a warrant.

6/29 at 1:05 a.m. Elton Goldmann, 29, of Pleasant Street, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

6/29 at 2:01 a.m. Jack Donahue, 30, of Auburn, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on charges of operating under the influence, assault, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

6/29 at 3 a.m. Madison Parker, 21, of Union Street, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on charges of violating conditions of release, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft.

6/30 at 12:42 a.m. Leo Leeman II, 21, of Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/30 at 1:39 a.m. Terra Farnham, 36, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls:

6/24 at 11:16 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road near Applebees.

6/24 at 11:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

6/24 at 1:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Thai Villa Restaurant.

6/24 at 5:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Brunswick Diner.

6/24 at 5:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Stanwood Street.

6/25 at 5:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road near Goodwill.

6/25 at 8:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate-295 northbound ramp near Route 196.

6/26 at 11:42 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Cushing Street intersection.

6/26 at 2:16 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Mill Street and Cushing Street intersection.

6/26 at 3:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Oak Street.

6/27 at 12:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tibbetts Drive near Walmart.

6/27 at 1:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

6/27 at 4:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.

6/27 at 6:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Maine Street intersection.

6/28 at 11:24 a.m Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

6/28 at 11:43 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

6/28 at 3:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road and Wildwood Drive intersection.

6/28 at 6:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

6/28 at 5:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Weymouth Street.

6/29 at 3:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate-295 southbound ramp.

6/29 at 11:55 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate-295.

6/29 at 3:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on State Road.

6/29 at 9:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Brackett Road.

6/30 at 9:33 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

6/30 at 12:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Medical Center Drive intersection.

6/30 at 12:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

6/30 at 2:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

6/30 at 5:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Sills Drive intersection.

6/30 at 5:59 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tibbetts Drive near Walmart.

EMS:

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 61 calls from June 24 to July 1.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: