Maine State Police detectives are investigating after the discovery Monday of of human remains in Greenfield, an unorganized township northeast of Old Town.

Maine Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland told News Center Maine that state police detectives and fire marshals were on scene Tuesday morning and are trying to identify the person.

No further information was available about the remains or how and where they were found.

A state police cruiser was parked near 407 Crocker Turn Rd, about 3.5 miles northeast of the intersection of St. Regis and County roads, News Center Maine reported.

Maine’s unorganized townships are sparsely populated and largely forest lands. Greenfield is north of the Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.

This story will be updated.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: