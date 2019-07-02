Arrests
6/25 at 12:04 a.m. Joshua Stevens, 35, of Birchwood Lane, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer Courtney Everett on Main Street on a charge of illegal possession of scheduled drugs.
6/28 at 10:59 a.m. Matthew Brown, 35, of Thomas Avenue, was arrested by Officer Kerry Libby on Thomas Avenue on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
6/25 at 10:16 a.m. Holden Weathers, 28, of Whitehouse Crossing Road, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Winter Street on a charge of operating after suspension.
6/27 at 6:27 p.m. George Pickering, 72, of Bridge Street, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Libby on Bridge Street on a charge of operating under the influence.
6/28 at 8:27 p.m. John Brogger III, 30, of Wood Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Meadow Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
Fire calls
6/24 at 11:46 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
6/25 at 8:25 p.m. Utility problem on Western Avenue.
6/26 at 8:58 a.m. Fire alarm on Veery Lane.
6/26 at 12:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Village Drive.
6/27 at 6:27 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bridge Street.
6/28 at 7:16 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
6/28 at 3:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
6/30 at 2:44 p.m. Mutual aid to Brunswick.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from June 24-30.
