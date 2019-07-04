Hair Creations Inc. of Bath among the best

Hair Creations Inc. in Bath has been named a recipient of the 2019 Best of Award with a five star rating, presented by Masters and Powers Incorporated.

According to a news release from Masters and Powers, nationwide only 1 in 70 (1.4%) of 2019 Award recipients qualified as 2019 Winners. In recognition of this achievement, a special 2019 Best of Sagadahoc County trophy has been designed for display at Hair Creations Inc.

“In March we had a 40th celebration, which gave us some opportunity to share our appreciation with clients,” owner Kathy Alexander said. “… how grateful we are, how humbling this is, and what an amazing community and support we have had …”

The award honors companies and professionals that provide excellent customer service, as reported by their customers through no-cost, user review websites. The reviews are analyzed by a team of researchers who calculate a star rating system based on the data.

To determine 2019 award recipients, Masters and Powers researchers analyzed data from multiple websites that detailed customer’s experiences at organizations across the U.S. Among those eligible to receive awards are medical professionals, veterinarians, insurance agents, lawyers, financial planners, restaurants and salons.

New hires, grant awarded at Habitat 7 Rivers

Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine welcomed two new store associates to the ReStore team in Topsham. Shoppers will be seeing Wayne Balnis and Cyndi Carney out front helping customers.

In related news, Habitat recently received a grant of $5,000 from The Maine Women’s Giving Tree in support of its Weatherizing & Repair program. MWGT in June awarded a total of $50,000 in grants to 12 Midcoast organizations that help women, children and families, with aid ranging from diapers for babies to nutritious meals for the elderly.

Recognition

Six new law enforcement teams of police and their K-9 partners graduated from the State Police Canine School on June 21 at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro, including Trooper Hunter Belanger and Dallas from Troop D in Midcoast.

