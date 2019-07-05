To market, to market

If you haven’t been to Windham’s Farmers Market yet, you’re in for a treat. Stop by their location off Route 302 at the end of Turning Leaf Drive, behind Buck’s Naked BBQ, any Saturday from now to Oct. 19.

The market opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 12:30 p.m. There is a wonderful selection of vendors showing their wares. Baker Brook Farm offers Angus beef; Baubles by Betsy & Mommies creates wrapped sea glass and beaded jewelry and crocheted towels, potholders and washcloths. Fat Back Cured Meats has traditionally cured meats and mostardas. Guiseppe’s Best specializes in all-natural, gluten-free marinara and pesto sauces, Hailey’s Kitchen sells delicious whoopie pies and other baked goods; and Mulberry Farms provides organic fruit, veggies, goats milk cheese, salad dressings, maple syrup and more.

This is a great way to meet people in the community and enjoy the wonderful things they have to offer while enjoying the summer sunshine.

Not a techie?

Do you feel like you’re in the dark when it comes to technology? Would you like to learn more about how things work? Then stop by the Windham Public Library on Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. or Thursday mornings from 10:30-11:30 to get some expert help. Learn more about email, downloading applications, printing online pictures, navigating websites, using laptops and tablets and more. For more information on this helpful service, call the library at 892-1908.

Volunteers honored

On Thursday, June 20, 65 Riding to The Top volunteers and family members gathered for a volunteer recognition event at St. Eiboh’s on Sebago Lake. Annually, Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center celebrates and recognizes the contributions of its volunteers. In 2018, volunteers contributed 10,592 hours of service supporting client lessons, horse care, barn chores, administration and special events.

Executive Director Sarah Bronson thanked the group and remarked, “We wouldn’t have the impact that we do without our amazing volunteers,” noting that “volunteers are a fundamental part of the organization allowing us to leverage limited staff and financial resources to provide equine-assisted activities and therapies to more than 250 children and adults with disabilities each year.”

Those recognized for outstanding service to RTT included Clayton Peters (Volunteer of the Year), Lina Jordan and Gina Carbone (Youth Volunteer of the Year), Earle Bonney (Administrative Volunteer of the Year) Eve Abreu (Rookie of the Year), Patty Shaw (Horse Schooler Volunteer) and Kate Fox (Barn Volunteer of the Year). Bronson also presented a special award to Allie Mannette for Youth Philanthropist for her service to the community raising funds for RTT.

Grief support group

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is offering an open grief support meeting on Monday, July 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. The meeting is open to anyone who is having trouble coping with the loss of a loved one. For more information, contact Linda Hopkins, Bereavement Support Coordinator, at 400-8714.

