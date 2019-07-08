A Bath man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a woman in the Piscataquis County community of Shirley on Monday morning and later led Maine State Police troopers on a short car chase, police said.

Police arrested Christopher Hallowell, 24, at gunpoint after he crashed his SUV at the intersection of Clark and Winslow roads in Albion shortly after 8 a.m., according to Maine State Police.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report at about 6:45 a.m. that a 29-year-old woman had been shot at or near a garden center in Shirley Mills. Hallowell allegedly used a handgun to shoot the woman, who has not been identified. Hallowell and the woman are related, but the incident is not considered to be a case of domestic violence, police said.

The woman was transported to Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Maine State Police spotted Hallowell’s car in Albion a short after the shooting. A chase lasted a few minutes before Hallowell crashed while trying to turn at the intersection of Clark and Winslow roads, police said.. His car ended up in a field.

Hallowell was not injured and was taken to Piscataquis County Jail. He is being held on an attempted murder charge and is expected to appear in court this week.

Early this year, Hallowell was named the Libertarian Party nominee for the House District 52 seat, which was up for a special election in April. He dropped out of that race a month later after he failed to gather enough signatures to appear on the ballot. Hallowell formerly served as executive committee secretary for the Libertarian party.

