Arrests

6/25 at 10:03 p.m. Oyandza Massengo, 25, of Auburn Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/26 at 2:40 a.m. Liam Farias, 19, of Cheney Woods Road, Wells, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blackstrap Road on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

6/29 at 1:16 a.m. Adan Hassan, 24, of Pine Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Gray Road and charged with operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

6/30 at 9:12 p.m. Michael Morin Jr., 24, of Hall Avenue, Saco, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road and charged with operating under the influence and violation of conditions of release.

Summonses

6/27 at 11:32 p.m. Shantelle Quint, 32, of West Appleton Road, Appleton, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

6/26 at 6:33 p.m. Cooking fire on Sea Cove Road.

6/26 at 7:43 p.m. Authorized controlled burn on Mill Road.

6/29 at 8:56 p.m. Service call at Foreside and Carriage roads.

6/29 at 9:02 p.m. Service call on Mill Road.

6/29 at 9:57 p.m. Building fire on Memorial Highway in North Yarmouth.

6/29 at 10:33 p.m. Shorted electrical equipment on Mill Road.

6/30 at 4:12 p.m. Lightning strike on Sparhawk Lane.

7/2 at midnight. Motor vehicle accident in Pownal.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from June 26 to July 2.

