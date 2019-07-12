Male:

JACKSON WILLIAMS, Senior-Lacrosse

All-American

WMC all-star, first-team

Senior all-star

Captain

Williams is a fierce competitor and as one of the state’s best faceoff specialists and team leaders, he helped Greely again make it to the Class B state final this spring.

Williams, who was also named Greely’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year after leading the Rangers in the Class B state title in March, made a major impact on the Greely boys’ lacrosse team in his time in high school.

Williams made the Rangers varsity squad as a freshman and played a key role in the midfield as a sophomore. In his junior season, Williams helped Greely make it to the state final, but the Rangers lost by a goal to Brunswick in overtime.

This spring, Williams was superb in the faceoff circle, winning 134 of 205 opportunities. He also scored 14 goals, added a dozen assists and scooped up 133 ground balls. Williams was at his best in the biggest games, winning 16 of 18 faceoffs and adding two goals and three assists in a win over Brunswick, scoring three goals in a victory over Freeport and winning nine faceoffs in a late-season win over Yarmouth.

In the playoffs, Williams had a goal against Biddeford in the state quarterfinals, added a goal and an assist in a win over York in the semifinals, then won 12 of 16 faceoffs in the state final, but Greely lost to Yarmouth, 11-10.

Williams will continue playing lacrosse next year at Bates College in Lewiston, where he plans to study economics.

Jackson Williams, Greely’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, had a will to win that burned bright and his intensity and leadership helped the Rangers remain one of the state’s finest teams.

Coach Mike Storey’s comment: “Jackson excelled simply because of his work ethic and never-fail approach to sports. Even when he did not win a faceoff on the clamp, he often would still come up with the ground ball. Jackson was not only important to our team on faceoffs, but on offense and defense as well. He was consistently one of our best short-stick defenders and was an important part of making our offense execute. He would rarely get the ball dislodged when clearing the ball across the midfield.”

Previous winners:

2018 Will Neleski (baseball)

2017 Ryan Twitchell (baseball)

2016 Ryan Twitchell (baseball)

2015 Will Bryant (baseball)

2014 Connor Russell (baseball)

2013 Bailey Train (baseball)

2012 Jonah Normandeau (baseball)

2011 Mike Leeman (baseball)

2010 Mark McCauley (track)

2009 Sam Stauber (baseball)

2008 Eric Thompson (lacrosse)

2007 Caleb Jordan (baseball)

2006 Sam Green (baseball)

2005 Chris Martin (baseball)

2004 Ben True (track)

2003 Ryan Copp (baseball)

2002 Brent Lemieux (baseball)

Female:

MARIN PROVENCHER, Junior-Track

Class B state champion, mile

WMC all-star, first-team, mile

Provencher put it all together this spring, winning an outdoor track state championship in the mile, to go with the one she captured indoors this past winter.

Provencher started running track in middle school, as a sprinter, but switched to cross country for high school and found her niche.

“I started picking up steam and I realized I could be pretty good at it,” Provencher said. “I love running because it gives me so many opportunities. I can do a lot of thinking.”

Provencher was third in both the outdoor mile and two-mile as a sophomore. In February, she won the mile indoors and came in second in the two-mile and this spring, the good times continued.

Provencher excelled in the mile and two-mile all season and also turned heads in the 800 and relays. At the Western Maine Conference championship meet, she won the Division I mile and was part of a champion 4×800 relay team. At the Class B state meet, Provencher won the mile with a time of 5 minutes, 19.27 seconds and was runner-up in the two-mile (11:44.30). Provencher was also part of a runner-up 4×800 relay team. Provencher then capped her season with a personal best mile time of 5:12.62 at New Englands, where she placed 19th.

“Everything came together for me outdoors,” Provencher said. “I was happy to win states. I did it indoors too, but it was more exciting outdoors with a more competitive field.”

Provencher would like to add a cross country title to her resume as a senior (she was ninth in Class A last fall), hopes to continue to lower her times in all events and wants to run in college.

All of her goals are attainable. Marin Provencher, Greely’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, has put a lot of time into running and success has been her reward. We haven’t heard the last of her triumph on the track.

Coach David Dowling’s comment: “Marin had a fantastic season on the track. She was undefeated in the mile throughout the season. Marin is a disciplined distance runner who knows the value of consistent mileage and training. She sets an example for her teammates and also learns from them. As part of a veteran group of distance runners, Marin led by example and supported the efforts of all.”

Previous winners:

2018 Kelsey Currier (softball)

2017 Kathryn Paré (tennis)

2016 Kelsey Currier (softball)

2015 Alyssa Coyne (track)

2014 Kirstin Sandreuter (track)

2013 Danielle Cimino (softball)

2012 Audrey Parolin (lacrosse)

2011 Katherine Harrington (track)

2010 Marika Stayte (softball)

2009 Liza LePage (track)

2008 Kate Otley (lacrosse)

2007 Becky O’Brien (track)

2006 Lauren Kinney (tennis)

2005 Molly Hamel (lacrosse)

2004 Kate Mason (track)

2003 Sara Dimick (lacrosse)

2002 Sarah Bennis (softball)

