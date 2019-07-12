Jane Vaughan wrote a nice article for the Lakes Region Weekly highlighting the centennial of Raymond’s Camp Agawam but without mentioning Dave Mason, Mr. Agawam. Dave was the owner/director of Camp Agawam for 30 years, with his wife Peg, nearly a third of the 100-year history of the camp.

It was Dave Mason that started the Main Idea program in 1971 to give 100 boys a week at a wonderful summer camp. That great and philanthropical idea is still in force at Camp Agawam 48 consecutive years later.

Whenever I see or hear something about Camp Agawam I always think immediately of Dave Mason. He lived a remarkable life, passing away at age 100 in 2017.

Keith Rowe

Lovell