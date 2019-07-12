It was refreshing to read syndicated columnist Marc A. Thiessen’s July 5 commentary, “Megan Rapinoe’s anthem protests hurt the fight for gender equity.” His comments offer your readers another point of view that we don’t usually get from your newspaper. The current modus operandi of the media only adds to division and fuels the anger and frustration of people today.

You are doing the community a service by offering Marc A. Thiessen’s opinions and giving your subscribers the opportunity to come to their own conclusions, which shows we still have the freedom to have different opinions in a democratic society.

Even if we don’t agree, it’s important to hear both sides of the issues before we are able to make an informed, educated conclusion.

Carol Heineman

Yarmouth

