BIDDEFORD — A Biddeford couple could face years in prison if convicted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and the beating of a woman in May.

Aaron Brown, 34, and his wife Kimberly Vigue-Brown, 31, were indicted by a York County grand jury on July 2 in connection with the May 4 incident.

The grand jury handed up indictments charging both Brown and Vigue-Brown with Class A felony kidnapping, and two counts of Class A robbery, Class B felony aggravated assault and Class C felony criminal threatening.

Brown was also charged with misdemeanor theft, violation of bail conditions and assault. Additionally, Vigue-Brown was charged with misdemeanor theft and assault.

The 31-year-old victim told police that she had been kicked and punched, and a knife was held against her throat at an address on Hill Street.

Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk in a news release issued May 6 said police reports indicate the woman had bruises about her face and neck and that one of her eyes was swollen shut. As well, there were bruises around the area of the victim’s neck and throat consistent with someone who had been choked, Fisk said.

Later that day, police located the couple and took them into custody.

“The victim met Aaron Brown and his wife Kimberly Vigue-Brown in Saco during the evening hours (on Saturday),” said Fisk. “From there, the victim agreed to accompany them to their Hill Street apartment where Mr. Brown was to retrieve an article of clothing. Once they entered an apartment the victim was physically restrained and aggressively assaulted.”

The victim alleged that Vigue-Brown took her wallet, which contained identification and insurance cards and a small amount of currency, along with her Samsung cell phone.

She was able to run away from the apartment at approximately 3 a.m. the following day and went to a nearby relative’s residence. She reported the alleged attack at Biddeford Police Department just before 9 a.m. that day.

Police did not release a motive for the alleged crime.

Brown and Vigue-Brown were taken to York County Jail in Alfred, where bail was initially set at $100,000 each.

On Friday, a York County Jail corrections officer said that the two remain in custody.

Brown is next scheduled to make an appearance at York County Superior Court on Aug. 14. Vigue-Brown’s next court date is Sept. 5.

A Class A felony carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years; a Class B felony, 10 years; and a Class C felony, five years, upon conviction.

